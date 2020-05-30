Some Erie County libraries to reopen Monday for pickup services

Services offered will include curbside, walk-up or drive thru pickup depending on location.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the news library lovers have been waiting to hear.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries announced Friday several branches in the system will re-open Monday for pickup services after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrons will be able to take advantage of curbside, walk-up, or drive-thru pickup depending on location. Using your library card, you will be able to call a library to reserve and pick up books, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks.

If you ordered materials before branches shut down due to COVID-19, and it's one of the locations offering pickup service, you should call ahead to make sure it's still available and to make arrangements to pick it up.

Click here to see which libraries are offering the pickup service.

If you have any questions, you can call 716-858-8900 Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or email the library at askus@buffalolib.org.