BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some local businesses have been given the green light to reopen across the state starting Friday. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement in a tweet on Monday giving the reopening go ahead for drive-in theaters and complete landscaping operation. And you can toss in "low risk" outdoor recreation like tennis as well.

The folks at the Transit Drive-in in Lockport have been prepping behind the scenes with the now standard protocols and say they're ready for showings each night through September.

Transit Drive-in Owner Rick Cohen says, "We'll be parking cars ten feet apart for spacing. When people go to concessions or bathroom they have to wear masks. And the bathrooms will be monitored for occupancy limits and cleaned after each use."

Tickets and concession food will be pre-order only through apps and you'll get quick non-contact confirmation for admission at the entrance gate.

But with a lot of the summer blockbuster movies on hold with COVID delayed premieres, what will they show? Cohen replied, "We'll have movies that came out in February and March. Also some retro movies and films from independent producers that are coming out."

He says there may also be big screen concert showings, Buffalo Bills games (if the NFL gives permission) and of course those drive-in high school graduations we've told you about. Cohen emphasizes again there is plenty of space with five screens. They will operate at 50 percent capacity so some folks could be turned away from some showings.

But again Cohen stresses they'll be open every night through September so everyone can get a night at the movies.

"We're really looking forward to reopening.. But we're hoping for patience and understanding from our customers," Cohen said.

2 On Your Side also texted with a local landscaper who said he was glad they could do plantings and other work beyond the normal mowing work and maintenance they were allowed to do. But he says it may be difficult to rehire some seasonal workers who are collecting unemployment or seeking other jobs.

