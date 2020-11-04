BUFFALO, N.Y. — Easter is Sunday, and it's well known to Buffalonians that this typically is one of the busiest times of year for the beloved Broadway Market.

People previously prepped for the holiday by strolling through the stands of homemade pierogi, butter lambs and fresh meats.

This may not have been a normal year, but Buffalonians showed up for the Broadway Market in the only way they could: curbside pickup. A spokesperson for the mayor says that about 200 curbside orders were placed.

Now that Lent is ending, the market will be closed on Sunday and Monday, and it will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. However, the Save-A-Lot store will be open on Monday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced earlier this month that the popular market would be open during the Easter season, but instead of going into the market, you could call ahead and place an order.

Orders had to be placed a day in advance directly with the vendor.

Babcia's Pierogi, Broadway Seafood, Camellia Meats, Chrusciki Bakery, Lewandowski Produce, Lewiston Jellies, Lupas Meats, Potts Deli, We R Nuts, and White Eagle all participated in the curbside pickup system.

