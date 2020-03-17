BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Social Security administration has announced that all in person services will be shut down to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Social Security will still be able to provide services to those who need them online at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices . or over the phone at 1800-772-1213.

This is being done as a precautionary measure to protect the many older citizens and those with underlying conditions who make up the bulk of the people who utilize Social Security.

Then administration is working closely with the CDC and other health officials to monitor the coronavirus situation. They will reopen to in-person service as soon as possible.

