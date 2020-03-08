Slow Roll Buffalo set to return Monday night

The popular gathering will have a number of new safety measures in place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Slow Roll will restart Monday night with a "Reimagined Ride" beginning at Babeville on Delaware Avenue.

Organizers have put a series of new public health and safety measures into place to ensure that no more than 50 riders will be together at any point.

The group will be using staggered start times to spread out riders, and will not plan stops to regroup or hear from speakers.

There will not be a police escort, nor an after party.

Every rider is required to wear a mask to participate, and is asked to arrive ready to ride.