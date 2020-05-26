Six Flags shares their guidelines on reopening

Six Flags, the company that owns Darien Lake, announced their new plan of health measures to keep staff and customers safe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six Flags laid out what changes are going to be made in its theme parks, including Darien Lake, when reopening happens. No official date has been announced yet on when Darien Lake will reopen.

The company released a video on social media which outlined new health and social distancing measures to keep all employees and park guests safe.

The first safety measure, which had previously been announced, is that guests will need to make a reservation before coming to the park. Customers must make a reservation in advance at SixFlags.com/reserve. These reservations will limit the amount of people in the park at any given time, making social distancing easier for guests.

New thermal imaging technology will also be used to take the temperature of all guests and team members entering the park. Masks are also mandatory for anybody entering the park, unless an individual is under 2-years-old or those with breathing problems. Masks will also be available for purchase before guests enter the park.

New technology making touch-less bag checks are being implemented, allowing for quicker and safer entrance into the theme parks. Six Flags said they'll be following CDC guidelines and mandates from state and local governments on more guidance for reopening, but the park said social distancing will be strictly enforced. Markers have been placed in lines for rides, restrooms and dining areas.

A virtual line system for rides is also being rolled out sometime soon, according to Six Flags. The company has expanded the availability of mobile food ordering too. Six Flags said it's putting an emphasis on cashless transactions and will have reverse ATM's available throughout the parks.