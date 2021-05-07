Six Flags Darien Lake, Genesee County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 11

The clinic will take place May 11 at the Six Flags Darien Lake Human Resources building from 1pm-5pm.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is partnering with the Genesee County Health Department for a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 11.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered and appointments are required for the Pfizer vaccine. You can register here: http://bit.ly/DarienLakePfizer. This is a two dose vaccine and you will need to make an appointment for your second shot.

Appointments are encouraged for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they will accommodate walk-ins. You can register for the J&J vaccine here: http://bit.ly/DarienLakeJanssen

“As a proud member of this community, we are honored to partner with Genesee County and do our part to help protect the public,” said Six Flags Darien Lake Park President Mark A. Kane. “The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority, and we’re excited to play a role in ensuring that anyone who wants a vaccination is able to get one,” added Kane.