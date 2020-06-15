Six Flags Darien Lake campground to reopen

But things are going to look very different

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Six Flags Darien Lake's theme park remains closed, its campground plans to reopen on June 25, camping and some activities. This includes cabin, campsite, and RV rentals.

The park is installing multiple hand sanitizer stations, hiring trained cleaning teams for disinfecting, and increasing cleaning.

You'll have to wear a mask anywhere outside of your campsite, and you can't have people over who aren't registered to your campsite.

Social distancing will apply as you camp, and the park plans to have open a few amenities in its General Square, such as the General Store, Pizza in the Square and the Arcade.

Now, you'll also be able to order food within the General Square and check in/check out using an app.

"Six Flags Darien Lake is fully prepared and thrilled to welcome guests back to our campgrounds as we introduce new hygiene and sanitization procedures to make a safer environment for everyone,” said Park President Chris Thorpe.

Employees will now be required to participate in health screenings, extensive COVID-19 training, and they will be issued safety glasses, a safety face mask, and disposable gloves.

But, if you're looking for a job, this means they're hiring again. You can view that information by clicking here.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members and community remains our top priority. We are grateful for the state’s support and confidence in our reopening plans that deliver clean accommodations for families visiting the area," added Thrope.