BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday, 2 On Your Side found out how people who are owed unemployment back pay can certify their benefits to get their money if they haven't been doing that, but a lot of you contacted us saying you've already been doing this.

Chalen Jordan has been certifying her claims each week, so she hasn't gotten the email or text we talked about in Wednesday's story to get back pay. Jordan is wondering where her benefits are.

Jordan last worked the week of St. Patrick's Day. She's an administrative assistant at a school and lives in Buffalo. She filed online without a problem, and she got three weeks of benefits. Then, the money stopped showing up even though she kept certifying her claims.

"What would you say to the Department of Labor if you could actually talk to somebody?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"Well, I think it's extremely frustrating. I'm a single mom, myself, I'm not receiving any child support. So, this is my only income that I have. Thank goodness, I had savings that I was able to fall back on top of that stimulus check, which was very helpful, but you know, now I've run out of my savings. And now, I'm at a point where I don't know what's going to happen next month for me. And it's extremely stressful. So, I just think at this time where, you know, they're supposed to be providing for people, they're not, and now people are getting in such a rut. Thank goodness, I'm not in that position myself. But if nothing happens, and I don't receive my pay, that's going to be me," says Jordan.

2 On Your Side has asked the New York State Department of Labor what people in Jordan’s situation should do to get their back pay. If we hear back, we will update this story on-line.

