BUFFALO, N.Y. — Member of the historically black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. donated groceries to people across the city of Buffalo on Friday.

The women split in to two groups and made 14 deliveries respectively. One of the members told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that aside from wanting to help the community, the project was part of the foundation of their organization.

"One of the key foundations of our sorority is to, you know, to help others and we stand on that and we live by that and so we just definitely wanted to gt out here and help families who needed our help," Talonne Raymond told 2 On Your Side.

Raymond along with her sorors, fellow members of the organization, were joined by other volunteers as they made deliveries to homes on Northampton Avenue and Sweet Avenue among others.

Dr. Fatima Morrell, another member of the organization, explained that the plan is to continue the initiative next week and partner with the Buffalo Public Schools to reach the families of students in the district.

