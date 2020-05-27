Siena Poll: Reopening too fast more dangerous than economic impact of opening slowly

The poll shows that 65% of respondents would rather reopen the state too slowly than risk going too fast and have COVID-19 cases spike

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A Siena College Poll released Wednesday shows that the majority of New Yorkers think moving too fast in the reopening process is more dangerous than going too slow and facing a tougher economic impact.

The poll showed that people across political ideologies agreed that moving too fast in reopening is more risky than staying closed and facing a tougher economic impact. Just 32% of respondents think that the economic impact facing the state after reopening is a bigger danger, while 65% believe moving too fast and risking a spike in COVID-19 cases is more risky. The majority of those polled in upstate agree with the polls findings.

“New Yorkers, including 79 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of independents, see a bigger danger for the state in moving too quickly to reopen rather than in moving too slowly," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "Three-quarters of New York City voters are concerned about moving too quickly to end the stay-at-home orders, as are nearly 60 percent of upstaters and downstate suburbanites.”

The poll showed that nearly two-thirds of respondents believe that schools will reopen in September. Even with the optimism on education, 75% of voters said they think another large coronavirus outbreak is likely in the fall.

Governor Andrew Cuomo saw his approval ratings dip a bit, down from 77% favorable last month to 66% now. Cuomo also earned high marks on most pandemic-specific performance metrics. However, the one area where New Yorkers disapprove is his handling of nursing homes. Just 44% view his efforts positively, where 48% of voters who rate his response in that category negatively.