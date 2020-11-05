BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a new Siena College poll released Monday, nearly half of people in the state's capital region say they believe the state's "On Pause" order should be extended past May 15.

The poll, sponsored by the Times Union, showed 49% of those polled want the orders extended past the middle of May. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they believe that it's safe to gradually relax the restrictions to try and open the economy back up.

The majority of workers, 52%, who were working outside of home before the pandemic, believe their business will take steps to ensure safety from COVID-19. However, only 27% of those polled said they were very confident that all businesses will take steps to keep everybody safe throughout the pandemic.

"“In order for Capital Region workers to feel safe, it’s gonna take not only masks, testing, cleaning, a treatment and social distancing but over half say a vaccine is necessary,” said SCRI’s Director Dr. Don Levy. “A majority of workers are very confident that their business will do all it can to keep them safe. Still, in this difficult time these numbers say that in most cases we’re going to have to tolerate a certain level of risk in order to go back to work anytime soon.”

The poll also showed that just over half, 54%, of respondents have received a stimulus payment from the federal government. Over a fourth of those in the 11 county region said they had a household member laid off and 40% said they've had a hard time getting groceries, and other necessities.

