LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A new poll released by Siena College shows that an overwhelming majority of New Yorkers approve of Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll shows New Yorkers have high praise for Cuomo, their local health department, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and other local officials. 87 percent of those polled said they approve of the governor, while only 11 percent said they're disapproving of the way he's handled the pandemic. The poll shows 41 percent of those polled approve of President Donald Trump's response to COVID-19.

"By a 79-18 percent margin – including at least 74 percent from every region and party – voters say New York State government is doing everything it can to protect the health of New Yorkers,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "However, by 53-43 percent margin, they say the federal government is not doing all it can to protect Americans’ health."

Other findings include that 53 percent of people think that things will be back to normal soon. 53 percent of respondents also said at least one person in their household is working from home, while 1/4 of households said somebody has been laid off in the midst of the global public health crisis.

To see all the findings from the poll, click here.

