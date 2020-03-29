ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Darlene Rich, the Shelby Town Clerk in Orleans County, was diagnosed with COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, while on vacation.

Now she's coming forward with her experience to warn others.

"I feel like I've been to hell and back," she said.

Rich told 2 on Your Side she and her husband went to Florida on Tuesday, March 10. They planned their vacation long before the mass cancellations in Western New York.

She said that on the first two days of the trip she felt fine. But on Thursday she got a bad asthma attack and couldn't stop coughing.

"I knew the way I was feeling was a feeling I had never had before with my asthma. Something was different. Something was telling me this isn't good," Rich said.

The next day she explained they called Urgent Care and went to the hospital.

"I was diagnosed with pneumonia, and because I had all the criteria for the coronavirus, they did test me for that," she said.

That weekend she had a 104.5 temperature. On March 16 her test for COVID-19 came back positive.

"They did say I did not have a severe case of it, but I'm gonna tell you right now, for having a mild case of it, I can't imagine a severe case. It's horrible," Rich said.

Rich explained she and her husband had to stay quarantined in their hotel room in Florida for several days.

Getting black on a plane wasn't an option, so they eventually drove all the way back to Orleans County and have been quarantined at home ever since.

"It's scary to me that I got something when I was in such perfectly good health to end up being so sick, so fast. People need to obey and stay home. Stay away from other people and let this thing run its course," said Rich.

Rich told 2 on Your Side each day after testing positive, her health has improved. She says she's feeling much better.

For the time being, she's recovering at home.

