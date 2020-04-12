Shea's Performing Arts Center joins #LightsUPstateNY movement

The movement with a social media push, #LightsUPstateNY, says that every month of closure costs the venues a collective $1,500,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An iconic theatre here in Western New York has joined forces with other theatres across New York State in an effort to have a successful re-start when theatres finally do reopen.

Shea's Buffalo is one of ten theatres across the state that is pushing for help when they reopen given the need for new COVID-19 protocols, requirements and re-staffing that will call for both time and capital.

“With New York State’s help, Shea’s has become a major regional asset that is not only a tremendous source of pride for those living in Western New York, but also provides the region with an $80 million annual economic impact. Our downtown neighbors, particularly restaurants and hotels, are dependent on our continued operation,” said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea’s Performing Arts Center in a press release. “Theatres like Shea’s are vital to the health of our community and are struggling to sustain until we can reopen. We are looking to our state leadership to help guarantee the future of Buffalo’s iconic historic landmark and assist us on our road to reopening.”

The movement with a social media push, #LightsUPstateNY, says that every month of closure costs the venues a collective $1,500,000. They estimate that the cost to restart these venues, if a January 2021 opening is possible, will be $15,000,000 or more if the “pause” continues.

Below is a list of the ten theatres across the state taking part in the #LightsUPstateNY movement: