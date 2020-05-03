BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though the coronavirus hasn't hit here in Western New York, officials across the area are making it a priority to keep public spaces as clean as possible.

With a huge group of people expected at the Shea's Performing Arts Center on Friday for the Blue Man Group, 2 On Your Side asked officials there if they're doing anything extra to in terms of cleaning due to coronavirus concerns, or if it's business as usual.

"We're doing things like cleaning the handrails in between the show," Michael Murphy said. "So after people come in, we'll clean them once again, extra precautions like that, to make people feel comfortable and make sure we're providing the best service possible."

Shea's said that after every show the entire theater gets a proper cleaning and that patrons don't need to be overly concerned.

Officials also reminded ticket holders that if they're ill, they should look to transfer tickers or find someone else who would take them.

Earlier this week, Shea's announced its full Broadway lineup for the 2020-2021 theater season. Shea's made the announcement before an audience of season subscribers and local theater enthusiasts Tuesday evening.

The M&T Bank 2020-21 Broadway Series at Shea’s will include:

"To Kill a Mockingbird," August 15-22, 2020

"Tootsie," October 3-10, 2020

October 3-10, 2020 "Pretty Woman: The Musical," January 26-31, 2021

"Oklahoma!" February 23-28, 2021

"My Fair Lady," March 23-28, 2021

"Ain’t Too Proud," May 11-16, 2021

Disney’s "Frozen," June 2021

