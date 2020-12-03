BUFFALO, N.Y. — Concerns over the coronavirus have forced the cancellation of the remaining performances of two current shows at Shea's Buffalo Theatre and the Shea's 710 Theatre.

In response to a directive from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,the rest of the run for "Hello, Dolly!" and "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" will not go on.

If you bought single tickets for either show at the Shea's Box Office or through Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded.

Season ticket holders for both theaters will get a credit to their account with the option to apply the credit to the balance of the 2020-21 seasons.

If you would like a refund, you're asked to contact the Box Office at (716) 847-0850 or patronservices@sheas.org.

Theatre officials say they will continue to keep the public updated about the status of any other upcoming events.

