BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced performances of the musical Anastasia have been postponed until September.

Shea's has pushed back the show, originally scheduled for May 5-10, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Performing Arts Center has rescheduled the performances for September 8-13.

People who already purchased tickets will have their original tickets honored on the same day of the performance for the seat they bought. For example, a ticket purchased for Tuesday, May 5 will be valid on Tuesday, September 8.

The full list of the show's new dates and times are below

•Tuesday, September 8 at 7:30 PM

•Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 PM

•Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 PM

•Friday, September 11 at 8:00 PM (Curtain Up! Performance)

•Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

•Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM

