BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing the coronavirus pandemic, Shakespeare in Delaware Park announced Wednesday that it canceled the first show of its 45th anniversary season.

"As You Like It" was scheduled to run from June 18 to July 12.

"At this time, we remain optimistic hope to present a full run of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' beginning in mid-July. However, we understand that any upcoming production is contingent on government mandate at the health and safety of you, our friends."

Shakespeare in Delaware Park said it will update the status of future shows on its website and on Facebook.

