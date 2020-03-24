NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Resorts and Casinos have announced they are postponing shows that are scheduled for April.

This includes all events scheduled at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom, & Seneca Allegany Event Center.

If the shows are rescheduled, your ticket will be honored for the new show date. If you can't make the rescheduled date, refunds will be issued at the point of ticket purchase.

You're asked to continue to check their websites for up to date entertainment information at senecaniagaracasino.com and senecaalleganycasino.com