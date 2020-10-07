Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino employee tests positive for COVID-19

The company said the person last worked on July 4 and is now recovering at home. The area where the person worked is shut down and will undergo a deep cleaning.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An employee at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Friday evening.

Seneca Niagara said the person last worked on July 4 and is now recovering at home.

"The resort has initiated immediate response protocols set forth in its phased reopening plan," the company said in a statement. "Seneca Niagara is also working with the team member directly to establish whom they may have come in contact with, to guide them to the appropriate resources, including seeking medical guidance through their physician.

"In an abundance of caution, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has completed a deep sanitization of all applicable areas per their response protocols."

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has been made aware that a team member working at the resort has tested positive for Covid-19. The resort has initiated immediate response protocols set forth in its phased reopening plan. For the full release please go to: https://t.co/ovFyNiR7RZ — Seneca Niagara (@SenecaCasinos) July 10, 2020

Seneca Niagara added that the area where the employee worked was "regularly cleaned and disinfected daily" in compliance with its own safety protocols.

That same area has been shut down and will undergo a deep cleaning.

The company added that the worker did wear a mask while on site.