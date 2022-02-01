COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Feb. 9 at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, a clinic will be held next week at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
Seneca Gaming and Niagara County will hold a clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Seneca Niagara Event Center. It is open to anyone who is eligible.
Niagara County health officials will be administering the following:
- First and second dose Pfizer vaccine for those age 5 and older
- Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for eligible individuals age 12 and older
- First dose and booster shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older
- Booster doses only of the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older
Pre-registration is encouraged. Walk-in appointments will also be available.
“As we slowly get past the most recent surge in COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant and people are looking forward to life getting closer to normal, now is the time to get vaccinated, get your family vaccinated and get a booster if you have been putting it off," said Daniel J. Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Department of Health.
“My team is committed to doing all we can to make vaccines easily available and that is why we are happy to partner with the Seneca Gaming Corporation to host this upcoming clinic. As we continually remind people, a vaccine reduces the chance you will get COVID-19, but perhaps more importantly, it lessens the chances you will end up with serious symptoms and potentially hospitalized should you contract it."