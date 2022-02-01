COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Feb. 9 at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Seneca Gaming Corporation and Niagara County will host the clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Seneca Niagara Event Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, a clinic will be held next week at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Seneca Gaming and Niagara County will hold a clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Seneca Niagara Event Center. It is open to anyone who is eligible.

Niagara County health officials will be administering the following:

First and second dose Pfizer vaccine for those age 5 and older

Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for eligible individuals age 12 and older

First dose and booster shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older

Booster doses only of the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older

Pre-registration is encouraged. Walk-in appointments will also be available.

“As we slowly get past the most recent surge in COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant and people are looking forward to life getting closer to normal, now is the time to get vaccinated, get your family vaccinated and get a booster if you have been putting it off," said Daniel J. Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Department of Health.