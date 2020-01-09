Seneca Niagara employee tests positive for COVID-19

In a letter sent to all employees, the casino stated that the employee was working at the casino on Friday, August 28 until 8 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An employee at the Seneca Niagara Casino has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee went for a COVID test the following Monday (August 31) and tested positive.

The casino says that they will be disinfecting the areas where the employee worked, which was the gaming floor, employee dining room and the quiet room.

The casino is working with an Erie County contact tracer to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the employee, as well as reviewing surveillance footage to expedite the process.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members, and their families remains our highest priority, and we wish our team member a full and quick recovery. We have established protocols in place to address any guest or team members who present a positive or suspected positive case or have had potential exposure,” said David Sheridan, Interim CEO & CFO, Seneca Gaming Corporation.