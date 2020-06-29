Seneca Niagara and Buffalo Creek Casinos move to 24 hours starting Wednesday at 10 AM

Also starting Wednesday, limited table games will be available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seneca Resorts and Casinos announced Monday it will move to 24-hour operation at the Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek locations starting this Wednesday, July 1, at 10 AM. Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will begin 24-hour operation starting Monday, July 6.

Also, starting Wednesday, limited table games will be available. Those that require guests to handle cards will be excluded at this time.

Blackjack, Craps, Roulette and Mini Baccarat will operate under the following social distancing measures:

• Every other table will be open.

• Three guests maximum per most table games.

• Three guests maximum on each side of Craps tables.

• For Baccarat (only the dealer will touch the cards).

"Every aspect of our reopening is being carefully coordinated in phases", said David Sheridan, Interim CEO/CFO, Seneca Gaming Corporation. "It's calibrated to bring more things back in service as we progress. We're being very measured in everything we do to present the safest, most enjoyable experience. As with each step in the process, we hope to move through this phased approach safely".