On Monday, senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced that Seneca Nation will receive $326,475 to connect patients with doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funding is given as a part of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which is part of the CARES Act. The money allocated to the Seneca Nation will help those shelter in place to connect with healthcare professionals by providing telecommunications and devices needed for telemedicine care.

“As COVID-19 continues to sweep through New York, leaving no community untouched, it’s imperative that the Seneca Nation has the tools necessary to fight against the pandemic,” Schumer said.

"It is imperative that our health care providers can stay connected to patients at home or in mobile locations during this crisis and I am proud to have fought for this funding for the Seneca Nation of Indians," Gillibrand said.

