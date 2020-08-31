x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Seneca Nation mourns loss of three family members due to COVID-19

The Seneca Nation president says their deaths leave an “unmistakable emptiness” in the community
Credit: Courtesy of Marc Papaj via AP
This Thanksgiving 2005 photo provided by Marc Papaj, shows, from left to right, Norma Kennedy and her two daughters Diane Kennedy and Cindy Mohr, at Norma Kennedy's home in Upper Marlboro, Md. (Courtesy of Marc Papaj via AP)

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation in New York state is mourning three beloved tribal citizens. Ninety-one-year-old Norma Kennedy and her two daughters, 71-year-old Diane Kennedy and 65-year-old Cindy Mohr, died of COVID-19 within weeks of each other. 

The Seneca Nation president says their deaths leave an “unmistakable emptiness” in the community. Norma and Diane Kennedy both worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for many years and also served their tribe.

 Mohr taught in local schools and helped shape the lives of hundreds of children. Family members say about 100 vehicles took part in a recent procession for the women in their hometown of Salamanca, New York.

Related Articles