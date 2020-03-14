SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Seneca Gaming & Entertainment will implement more safety measures at all locations in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to a statement, the Seneca Nation president and council met on Saturday to discuss social distancing protocols.

"These may include limiting active gaming devices to create additional space between patrons, creating additional space at gaming tables and reducing capacity at restaurants and dining establishments," Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., said in the statement.

"We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and address and adjust operations and procedures as necessary in order to safeguard our many loyal guests and employees."

Earlier in the week, all Seneca Nation officials and employees were instructed to restrict travel "within the eight counties of Western New York until further notice."

The Seneca Nation added that employees will increase cleaning procedures used for machines, tables, dining surfaces, doors, handles, light switches and handrails.

All scheduled entertainment shows at Seneca Resorts & Casinos had already been postponed for the rest of March. Those shows includeed the Village People, Aaron Lewis, Orleans, King of the Cage and Against the Wind: the Ultimate Bob Seger Experience.

