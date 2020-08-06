Seneca Gaming announces reopening dates

Locations will operate with strict health and safety guidelines, at limited capacity as well as with reduced hours of operation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation Monday announced opening dates and guidelines for its gaming operations shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls will be the first to open on Thursday, June 18. Seneca Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo will follow on Thursday, June 25 and finally Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on Thursday, July 2.

The Nation’s Class II gaming sites in Irving, Salamanca and Cuba will also open at limited capacity on Thursday, June 18.

All of the locations will be operating under strict health and safety guidelines, at limited capacity as well as with reduced hours of operation. Those specific hours, along with other reopening details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

“After being closed for nearly three months, we are now ready to move forward with the safe, responsible and systematic reopening of our gaming facilities,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. “This is a signature moment in our region’s economic recovery from the circumstances that arose as a result of this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The reopening is also good news for the nearly 4,000 returning workers employed by the nation across the region.