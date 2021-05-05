Schumer calls on Canada to reopen the border

The closure initially enacted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 16, 2020 has now been extended to May 21, 2021.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Niagara Falls Wednesday to call on Canada to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.

The closure initially enacted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 16, 2020 has now been extended to May 21, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that more people are being vaccinated, Senator Schumer says Canada should open the border to vaccinated Americans who have family, property or business in Canada.