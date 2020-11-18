Seeking details on what is behind high COVID-19 case count in Hamburg

Village of Hamburg Mayor Thomas Moses suspects a nursing home may be part of the large COVID-19 caseload in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — When Erie County released its latest update on new COVID-19 case numbers, the 14075 zip code came in at the top by a wide margin as compared to the rest of the county.

Within that designated area, which takes in most of the Town of Hamburg and the Village of Hamburg, 234 cases were reported last week with a high per capita infection rate.

Town and village officials have been scratching their heads over why their community has this unfortunate listing. But now they may be getting some additional information.

Town Supervisor James Shaw did mention at least "two or three superspreader events" in the last six to eight weeks, which he would not elaborate on. He also pointed out the Frontier and Hamburg Central School Districts, but added, "It's very difficult for us to pinpoint certain hot spots when the entire community has been open to this spread. And I don't want to fault people, but quite frankly we have got to get a lot more serious about this pandemic."

Supervisor Shaw told us he would be reaching out to the village as well and on Tuesday, 2 On Your Side spoke with Mayor Thomas Moses.

"We're assuming that the one hot spot would be the nursing home on Route 20 but that's not certain," Moses said. "We're concerned as well as everybody else where the hot spots are. We've got calls into the county health department as we try to come up with some more information on it."

As it turns out WGRZ did run a story on our website on November 6 in which a spokesperson for the McGuire Group did confirm a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases at the Autumnview Health Care Facility, which is located on Southwestern Boulevard or Route 20 in Hamburg. She did not provide a specific case count. But she did add that the patients, many said to be asymptomatic, were transferred to the Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, which is also operated by the McGuire Group. We are seeking additional information from the spokesperson.

We also reached out to the Erie County Department of Health, which responded with a statement. It did not give any specific information about clusters of cases. You can read the full statement below:

"ECDOH is concerned about the numbers across all our municipalities. Current ECDOH testing operations include three sites each week, including one in Orchard Park/Southtowns, and daily point-of-care/rapid test sites, including one stationed in the Southtowns. Right now we are collecting samples to the maximum capacity that our Public Health Lab can handle and that our staffing allows for the rapid sites. ECDOH is continuing its enforcement across the county based on complaints and necessary follow-up inspections. ECDOH public health sanitarians inspect bars and restaurants every week, including weekend nights, throughout Erie County. We encourage anyone who feels they need a diagnostic test to seek one out. ECDOH is providing testing for close contacts of confirmed cases and symptomatic Erie County residents."

Mayor Moses told us he has been personally checking on bars in the village.

"I can get out at 10 p.m. at night (required state closing time with COVID in designated Yellow Zone) and go around making sure that the bars in the village are closed up and abiding by the rules which they have been thus far," Moses said.

Moses also confirmed that there had been three cases involving members with the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department. He says one was the death of a 50-year-old male. The other two have been in quarantine and Moses says the fire department has taken all possible precautions including holding an upcoming fire training drill via Zoom.

The high caseload has also been affecting some small businesses in the town. Managers of Rodney's Restaurant on Route 5 by the lakeshore indicate they still pull in a decent number of customers on Friday and Saturday, but otherwise they're hurting and worried about a potential yellow to orange or a red shift.

Restaurant Manger Sally Mesi told us they are closely watching the updates by county and state officials.

"If they close us down we'll go back to takeout," Mesi said. "And right now we keep thinking with the amount of business that we have, we might be better doing just take out anyway. And we hate to do that — we hate to do that because we still do have our regulars that do come in and aren't afraid."

Kitchen Manager Brent Peszko says it's also been hard to keep hard working staffers on the job because of the suffering business. Then he must deal with logistics like ordering food with uncertainty on the menu.

"You don't want to order too much," Peszko said. "You don't want it to go bad. You gotta keep everything fresh - especially fish. Everything. Produce. It's hard so you just take it one day at a time."