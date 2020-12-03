BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Far West Regional High School Boys Basketball will play without spectators this weekend over concerns of coronavirus.

Five games are slated for Saturday at Buffalo State.

This announcement comes as several sports organizations decide how games are played after health officials urged people to avoid crowded areas.

The New York State Amateur Hockey Association canceled the tournament that was scheduled for this weekend at Amherst's Northtown Center.

"NYSAHA has just been informed by USA Hockey that it has decided to cancel all national tournaments due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), concerns that, nationwide, have led to governmental directives requiring local tournament to be canceled or curtailed; played in rinks and/or rink facilities emptied of all families and spectators; and other significant restrictions," the statement read.

The upcoming NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments will happen but without members of the public in attendance due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

NCAA President Mark Emmert on Wednesday made it official in a statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events. Emmert explained the games will be played with "only essential staff and limited family attendance."

The NBA has suspended its season after a player was confirmed with coronavirus.

