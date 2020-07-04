BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Transit Police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the NFTA. This is the second officer to test positive for COVID-19.

The NFTA says the officer was assigned to the aviation division at the Buffalo Niagara Airport, and was last on the job on Saturday. The NFTA added that the officer had very limited contact with the public.

The officer is currently self quarantined at home and is said to be recovering well.

This is the fifth confirmed case at the NFTA.

The NFTA says it is working with New York State, the CDC and the Erie County Department of Health during this time. The NFTA added that it is increasing its cleaning and disinfecting efforts throughout its facilities and vehicles.

