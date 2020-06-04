CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Another person has died in Chautauqua County from COVID-19, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health.

As of Monday afternoon, the county announced one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 19. The health department says the newest case is a male in his 40s.

In addition, a male in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. This is the second coronavirus related death in Chautauqua County.

At this time, there are 10 active cases, and the health department says they are continuing to recover.

There are also 91 cases currently under quarantine and isolation orders by the public health director. The health department says not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19, but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

Seven people have recovered, and 199 test results have come back negative.

