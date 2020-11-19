Schumer says McConnell and his staff are ready to talk about COVID relief bill

Sen. Schumer says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has now agreed to sit down and discuss a COVID relief package.

MEDINA, N.Y. — U.S. Senator and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who was in Western New York Thursday, says there's some good news, on the COVID-relief efforts.

"We have to get aid, not just testing aid. We need aid for businesses, we need aid for unemployment, we need aid for state and local governments. We need aid for many things," says Sen. Schumer.

The Heroes Act was passed by the House in October, but Schumer says McConnell refused to put any bill on the Senate floor.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer said that Republicans should concede the election and immediately return to negotiations on COVID relief.