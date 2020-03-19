BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since schools are going to be closed in many cases until at least April 20, districts are adjusting as students go to class at home.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik checked-in with some school districts Thursday to see how they're handling this.

Districts have been coming up with plans for the past few weeks, at least, and now we're learning more about when packets are going out to students if they haven't already.

There's a learning curve for all of this, but all of the school districts are quickly adjusting and getting those lesson plans out to students so they can learn from home.

Tonawanda City Schools closed all buildings to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Ken-West had a student go to get their stuff Tuesday who eventually became symptomatic and is getting tested, so they closed that school for pickups. Packets are being mailed to students in grades K through 7 in the Ken-Ton School District if they didn't get to pick them up this week.

Grades 8 through 12 should check their Gmail accounts for assignments from individual teachers.

Niagara Falls City Schools are preparing packets of three weeks' worth of information with links to websites. The district is also sending home books to students.

"It's just keeping pace with the flow of information, and we're doing our best to keep as much normalcy in the child's home as we possibly can. So next week, we'll have a very large delivery of instructional packets and materials, and we'll do our very best to keep the continuity of learning going on," Superintendent of Niagara City Schools Mark Laurrie said on Thursday.

"Each day that we're out, becomes it makes it more and more tenuous to get back to school during this school year or this calendar year until June 30."

But Lorrie is already thinking about the long-term impacts of the outbreak.

“We are already thinking about things that we can do. During maybe July and August we want to accommodate those students and carry on some of those very important activities for them," Laurrie said.

"So, while we're trying to think positively, and think we get back soon, I think we also have to have Plan B in our head that if the prom, if graduation, if class date, if the league season is postponed, maybe there are ways that we can shorten it, to make changes to it, and do things in the month of July and August, if we can get back."

In the City of Jamestown, they're offering community childcare for kids ages 3 to 11, with priority given to kids with parents who are first responders.

Lancaster Schools are transitioning to e-learning on Monday via Google Classroom. The district is also offering childcare to kids of essential health care workers and first responders.

In Buffalo, packets were delivered to many students already via 130 buses filled with schoolwork for seven-thousand students in the city.

"A lot of folks couldn't get to the building (to pick up) with their students so they packaged up, the schools packaged up the materials, and we picked it up yesterday, and sorted it by each child, by address or zip code," said Al Diamico, BPS Director of Transportation on Thursday.

Bottom line, if your child hasn't received their packet yet, it's coming. All of the districts we checked in with Thursday have the info you'll need about that on their websites.

