BUFFALO, N.Y. — The financial picture for school districts isn't looking good.

The New York State School Boards Association is asking for the federal government to step in saying without extra money, districts across the state could be forced to cut tens of thousands of positions.

Monday, the New York State School Boards Association said $200 billion in funding is needed for the federal government for public schools across the country. Bob Schneider is the group's executive director. The New York State School Boards Association is asking the federal government for more stimulus money. Schneider says school districts are looking at a variety of ideas about how to handle not having enough money if that's the case. He told 2 On Your Side about some of the potential options.

"There could be dramatic decisions made that could include cuts, definitely to staff, that could include cuts to programs, music, art," Schneider said. "There's so many programs, AP programs, it could be across the board. Not only could it be teaching staff, it could be guidance counselors, security officers, all those other support mechanisms that are already in the school district to support our children on a daily basis in the school setting."

And parents are hearing about this, too. The superintendent of Amherst Central Schools sent an email to parents asking them to contact their U.S. Representative to ask for more federal funding for schools.

