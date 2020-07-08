Schools can reopen, but what do school districts need to do first?

Gov. Cuomo said that school districts across the state are required to submit plans to the state for review by August 14.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday during a conference call that because of the state's low infection rate, all schools across the state are allowed to re-open this fall.

So, what do school districts have to do to make that happen?

The governor also stated that each school district is required to:

Post their remote learning plans and their testing/tracing plans online

Set dates for 3-5 online discussion sessions with parents and the community by August 21

Have at least one separate discussion with only teachers

Cuomo also added that big city districts will be required to have five online discussions, that includes the Buffalo Public School District.