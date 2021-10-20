COVID vaccine roll out supported by Erie County school districts

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11, communities are starting to strategize roll out plans to effectively get vaccines in arms, even more now that they've been given the green light.

Last week, the Biden Administration announced enough Pfizer vaccines have been reserved to vaccinate all 28 million 5-11 year olds in the United States.

The Erie County Department of Health says it's using this time, in between recommendation and approval, wisely.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said, "We know the vaccine will be coming. We're just not going to wait for it to arrive and then make a plan, we want to make a plan now."

Kenton School District sent out this "Age 5-11 COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Form" form to gauge how many kids would actually participate in the vaccine clinics.

"This is the bread and butter of public health preparedness that the health department takes on," Burstein said. "As soon as we are authorized to be able to use it for this population, we want to engage interest."

Buffalo Public Schools already have vaccine clinics up and running for kids twelve and up. Here's a statement released by a spokesperson for the district:

Williamsville Central School District had this to say about potentially helping to run vaccine clinics:

Last week, the Amherst Superintendent sent out a "save the date" letter to families letting them know that the district is prepared and ready to host vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 as soon as the Pfizer vaccines receive the green light.

"Hopefully later this spring we'll be able to reach down to kids as young as six months of age," Burstein said.