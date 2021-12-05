Daemen College, Erie County work to vaccinate students ages 12 and up

The clinic partnership includes the Amherst, Clarence, Sweet Home, and Williamsville school districts, Daemen College, and the Erie County Department of Health.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 12 and older will be held later this month and in June.

The partnership involves the Amherst, Clarence, Sweet Home, and Williamsville school districts, Daemen College, and the Erie County Department of Health.

"The combined efforts to make this vaccination clinic available to the families in each of our districts reflects the collegial working relationship we have with Daemen College, our neighboring school districts, and the Erie County Department of Health," Amherst Central School District superintendent Anthony Panella said in a statement Thursday.

"We are grateful to Daemen College and the county Health Department for reaching out to us to provide another vaccination clinic opportunity for our families."

According to the news release, Daemen College and the county health department approached the school districts last week about hosting a vaccine clinic for students.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it is expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

"We view this Pfizer vaccine age eligibility expansion as an invaluable opportunity to extend protection against COVID-19 in our community, and reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission in the most important activities for children – school, sports, and social gatherings with peers,” Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

"Our department has plans for similar clinics throughout the county for middle and high school students, which we will announce as soon as details are confirmed."