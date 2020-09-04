BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pride Week will not happen in June, as planned.

Through a statement, organizers cited health concerns and the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the decision. The event had been scheduled for June but is now planned for August 17-23.

According to the statement:

Due to the unprecedented circumstances caused by COVID-19, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Buffalo Pride Week celebrations. At this time, it is our intent to reschedule Buffalo Pride Week to take place from August 17-23, 2020, with the Parade and Festival to be held on Sunday, August 23. However, the safety of the community remains our number one priority. We will continue to work closely with city and state officials and our community partners to monitor this ever-changing situation.

We are currently building an FAQ page for our website to help answer questions you may have about participating in the Parade or Festival. Please check BuffaloPrideWeek.com and our social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.

We wish you, your friends and your chosen families the best during these difficult times and ask that you continue to support one another with the same values we celebrate during Pride: love, inclusivity and unity.

