'Save Our Bars' rally raises concerns over Cuomo's new COVID restrictions

About a dozen people connected to the restaurant industry gathered in Niagara Square to protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mandate to close at 10 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bars and restaurants in New York State closed at 10 p.m. Friday in order to comply with Governor Andrew Cuomo's new restrictions.

In response to a rising tide of COVID-19 cases around the state and here in Western New York, Cuomo announced Wednesday that any establishment with a New York State liquor license must close at 10 each night. After that time, restaurants can offer curbside pickup of food only.

A small group of people with ties to the restaurant and bar industry gathered Friday evening in Niagara Square for a "Save Our Bars" rally to protest Governor Cuomo's new measure that requires restaurants and bars to close early.

"These rules, they are hurting businesses that have adjusted and adjusted and keep trying to make things work," said Tim Walton, who identified himself as a bartender.

Brandon Carr, who owns a Buffalo restaurant called The Quarter, said he came to the rally to voice concerns that restrictions could lead to more large gatherings in homes.

"What he just did is force people into large gatherings that are not monitored, that nobody wears a mask, nobody social distancing," Carr said.

"At least in restaurants and bars there is a whole task force that they can make sure tables are six feet apart when people are sitting and wearing masks when standing. That was a controlled situation, now it's just going to be a free for all with people crammed into one spot."

Cuomo said contact tracing identified house parties, gyms, restaurants and bars as the main virus spreaders he said these steps must be taken to stay ahead of COVID-19.

If the steps are not sufficient in reducing numbers, Cuomo said other adjustments could be made including reducing the number of people allowed for indoor dining.