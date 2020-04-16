BUFFALO, N.Y. — While we wait to see if New York will shut down schools across the state for the year, we do know that students will not be taking the SAT this spring.

The college board announced that the exam that was set for June 6 is canceled, on top of others that have been canceled in March or May.

But they're making changes so high school juniors can still take the exam. Officials are adding one in September to the four others in August, October, November and December, and they're expanding capacity so more students can get into those tests.

