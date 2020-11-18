Salon, gym owners nervous as potential Orange Zone restrictions loom

NYS Fitness Alliance is advocating for fitness centers to be designated an essential service to stay open.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — "We're just barely recovering financially from the first shut down," said Oak & Iron Salon and Tattoo Owner Ashley Fox.

Fox opened up her Franklin Street salon in the City of Buffalo less than two years ago and said she never imagined the obstacles she would face when she first launched her business.

In anticipation of Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision about whether or not parts of Erie County will be moved into the Orange Zone, Fox says many of her clients have been calling concerned and trying to make appointments.

"It’s just been constant, clients messaging us," Fox said. "Hey are we shutting down? Are you guys closed? What do you know about what’s happening? Can you get me in sooner? We’re like we can’t, we’re so jam packed with our clients as it is."

If parts of Erie County move to the Orange Zone, the state says certain high-risk non-essential businesses will close. Business owners tell 2 On Your Side they fear that will include salons and gyms.

"This time we have no idea how long or what it looks like," Fox said. "What we have to do? It's in the middle of our busiest season, this is where we make our money for January and February which are slower."

Amy Bueme owns Catalyst Fitness, she believes gyms and fitness centers should be designated essential to stay open.

She's part of the NYS Fitness Alliance, a group of fitness owners from across the state that first joined forces to put pressure on New York State to reopen gyms and are now advocating for fitness centers to be designated an essential service.

"Right now with everything that's going on we are essential, and for the facts of, keeping your physical health leads to better mental health," Bueme said. "Also, fitness clubs are an extension of medical facilities, where doctors utilize fitness clubs to keep their patients healthy."

Bueme said she is working with an attorney to have her message heard in Albany. She said after being shut down for six months and incurring $100,000 in costs to bring her facilities up to NYS safety guidelines to reopen, she believes should be able to stay open for her members.

"I invite our local politicians that can make decisions, Mr. Poloncarz, Mrs. Hochul, please come give me a call, come into my facilities see exactly what they've made us implement to do and they can truly see how safe it is and how much it is needed in WNY," she said.