Salamanca cancels after-school activities for Wednesday, in-person classes Thursday, Friday

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Out of an abundance of caution, after-school activities have been cancelled for Wednesday and in-person classes Thursday and Friday in the Salamanca Ctiy School District.

School leaders say they are monitoring a number of possible COVID-19 exposures among their students and staff. However, the Cattaraugus County Health Department confirms there are no positive first contact diagnoses at this time.

All schools in the district will be virtual only Thursday and Friday and after school activities cancelled on those days as well. This will allow buildings and ground staff to do a thorough cleaning of all buildings.

Details regarding food service delivery are in the process of being worked out.

The district says while they can report no positive cases, they are being proactive to ensure maximum safety of the school community.

Updates will be posted on the district's website and Facebook page.