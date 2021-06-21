Sahlen Field to open at full capacity Thursday

Fans no longer will need to show proof of vaccination to enter the ballpark and physical distancing and face covering requirements have been eased.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays will now have the potential to sell out Sahlen Field as the team announced Monday it will open the ballpark to full capacity starting this Thursday.

The team says the move is consistent with NYS Health Department guidelines announced on June 15.

Fans will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter and physical distancing and face-covering requirements have been eased.

Starting Thursday, all seating sections will be available to all fans. Ticket buyers will get information about these changes directly from the club.

Also Monday, the Blue Jays announced Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Bobblehead Night will take place Friday, June 25 as the team takes on the Baltimore Orioles.