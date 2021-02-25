Russell Salvatore and business partner sued by former employee

The lawsuit claims a long-time employee brought up COVID-19 violations to the owners, and was ultimately fired by Salvatore.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Russell Salvatore and his business partner Mark Jerge are being sued by a former employee of Russell's Steaks, Chops, and More and Salvatore's Grand Hotel.

Former head of maintenance Daniel Armstrong alleges that the two owners committed COVID-19 violations and that bringing them up to ownership resulted in his termination.

According to the complaint, Armstrong learned that Jerge had tested positive for COVID-19 in late December. Armstrong says he asked Jerge to leave the property to protect staff and guests, but Jerge was unwilling.

Armstrong later left work and filed for full unemployment, planning to return to work on-site once Jerge and all staff had tested negative.

Once he returned to work two weeks later, Human Resources told Armstrong that his health insurance coverage had been canceled.

The lawsuit says Salvatore then confronted Armstrong on February 2, 2021, complaining that Armstrong was stealing company time by visiting the reception desk and taking half-hour coffee breaks.

Armstrong then told Salvatore he was wrong to allow Jerge to remain at work after testing positive for COVID-19, and that Salvatore was creating an unsafe workplace.

The complaint says Armstrong was then fired on the spot by Salvatore.

Armstrong has now filed a lawsuit through The Coppola Firm, seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

2 On Your Side reached out to Salvatore who said he has no comment at this time.