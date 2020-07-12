Roycroft Inn launches 'Feed Your Neighbor' project

“The Feed Your Neighbor project is the perfect way to help people in these trying times. Each donation will help to feed families who are currently struggling AND help us to keep staff working during the pandemic” states Dan Garvey, Inn Manager. “Everyone is just trying to hang on and get to the other side. This is an opportunity to offer a little help to the people in your hometown. The entire Roycroft family is proud to assist those in need this holiday season. We all look forward to the day when we can serve you here at our historic Inn.”