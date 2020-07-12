Roycroft Inn launches 'Feed Your Neighbor' project

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families in a variety of ways, a local restaurant is stepping up to at least make sure there is food on the table.
The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora has launched the 'Feed Your Neighbor' project. The effort encourages WNYers to donate meals prepared by the Inn's chef which are then distributed to needy families through the Rural Outreach Center of East Aurora.
All meals are made from scratch by the Roycroft's Chef Andy and include jumbo stuffed shells and chicken pot pie.
“The Feed Your Neighbor project is the perfect way to help people in these trying times. Each donation will help to feed families who are currently struggling AND help us to keep staff working during the pandemic” states Dan Garvey, Inn Manager. “Everyone is just trying to hang on and get to the other side. This is an opportunity to offer a little help to the people in your hometown. The entire Roycroft family is proud to assist those in need this holiday season. We all look forward to the day when we can serve you here at our historic Inn.”
To learn how you can be a part of the 'Feed Your Neighbor' project, click here.