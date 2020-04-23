BUFFALO, N.Y. — Doctors from Roswell Park, UB and Catholic Health have announced a research study that experts hope will provide information on how to better predict who could react to the coronavirus.

The study is called the Western New York Immunogenomic Covid-19 study. It will be led by Dr. Hans Cassagnol of Catholic Health.

The study, which could begin as early as next week, would analyze blood specimens from people who have coronavirus. It's hoped that the study will be complete in six months to provide healthcare professionals and patients critical information.

"Could we predict which group people are going [to be affected by the virus] if they come in contact with someone with the virus?" Dr. Kunle Odunsi of Roswell Park asked during a virtual press conference today.

Dr. Carl Morrison of Roswell Park says such predictions and modeling is already done with cancer research. Morrison says information from the study could be applied to the question of when economies should reopen.

"This would be truly monumental not only as a community but the entire world," Cassagnol said, "we need to do better for our community in terms of [prediction]."

Thermo Fisher Scientific will provide supplies and technology to support the study.

Odunsi says the 11-Day Power Play has donated $150,000 to fund part of the study, which is expected to cost $1 million.

If you're interested in learning more about the study, you can visit Roswell Park website.

