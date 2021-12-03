Roswell Park to require COVID vaccine or negative PCR test for inpatient visitors

The hospital initiated the new requirement due to the sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in the Western New York region, and the higher risk for cancer patients.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are planning to visit a patient at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, you will need to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test.

Roswell Park says cancer patients have a weakened immune system and could be at risk for severe health issues if exposed to the virus.

The change for those coming to see inpatients takes effect on Monday, Dec. 6. You will need to show proof of your vaccination or a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours.

An example of vaccination proof would be the CDC COVID-19 vaccination card in paper or electronic form, NYS Excelsior Pass or Excelsior Pass Plus or the NYC COVID Safe mobile app records.

The new requirements do not apply to outpatient or ambulatory appointments.

Regular hospital visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. every day, including weekends and holidays.

For additional information on coronavirus and visitation policies and procedures, visit roswellpark.org/coronavirus.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in our region, Roswell Park has changed their plans for the Tree of Hope ceremony. As with last year, this year's event will now be virtual.