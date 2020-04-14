BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park announced their plan to offer convalescent plasma to patients with severe cases of COVID-19 as part of an expanded access program authorized by the FDA.

The hospital said this plasma would be taken from former patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have not displayed any symptoms for at least 14 days. The hospital said that the blood of the recovered patient contains antibodies that may neutralize the virus.

"Everything we know about COVID-19 is very recent and fast-moving, but there’s early evidence to suggest that this approach can be clinically beneficial for patients with severe COVID-19,” said Dr. George Chen, Associate Professor of Oncology in Roswell Park’s Department of Medicine. “It’s basically a kind of passive immunization designed to bridge patients over until their own immune systems kick in and generate long-term antibodies against COVID-19.”

As of Tuesday morning, there's 479 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Erie County. Individuals who have recovered and would like to donate can fill out an online questionnaire here. The hospital said all plasma donations will be by appointment only.

RELATED: Ride for Roswell/Alliance funds to help COVID-19 research

RELATED: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center updates COVID-19 testing, protocols

RELATED: Former AbsolutCare Nursing Home will reopen on Tuesday as a COVID-19 rehabilitation center